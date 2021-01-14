In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 January 2021 11:24 am / Comments are Disabled

The current situation might have changed but Sime Darby Swedish Auto is still ready to serve you, and if you have your eyes set on owning a brand-new Volvo, there’s no better time than now.

With the entire Volvo line-up in Malaysia being locally assembled, enjoy a 100% sales tax exemption on all models, from the clever XC40, right on through to the stately S90. For a limited time, your new Volvo will also come with a complimentary five-year service coverage for peace of mind while behind the wheel.

To enjoy these enticing deals, you will first need to find the Volvo that matches your lifestyle best. Thankfully, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is well prepared to guide you on your journey into Volvo ownership, with full compliance with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). As such, all visitations to Volvo Ara Damansara are by appointment only.

To ensure the maintenance needs of customers are catered to safely, Volvo Ara Damansara is providing a contactless drop-off service. Owners living or working around Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Glenmarie and Kuala Lumpur will also have access to a pick-up service, where a Sime Darby Swedish Auto can collect your Volvo for service and return it to you once completed.

Current owners with vehicles with lapsed warranties aren’t left out either, as they are offered an out-of-warranty maintenance package from just RM450. This includes engine lubricant and oil filter replacements, a comprehensive computer diagnostic and vehicular health check, as well as 15% off original Volvo parts.

So, if you are planning to add a Volvo to your family or have your current one maintained, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is fully operational and at the ready. For more information or to book an appointment, you can reach out to Sime Darby Swedish Auto via their official Facebook page or by calling 03-7623 3200.