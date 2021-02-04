In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 February 2021 4:11 pm / Comments are Disabled

Chinese New Year is almost upon us, and there’s no better way to usher in the year of the ox than with the car of your dreams from Sime Darby Motors. From now until February 28, visit Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara and be spoiled with the best deals from the biggest brands.

Enjoy interest rates from as low as 1.88% per annum when you purchase a BMW, and rest assured that if you plan to trade in your used car, you’ll get the highest value. That’s not all, as your BMW ownership experience will also be a hassle-free one with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and free scheduled service. Complement your new BMW with stylish merchandise from the BMW Lifestyle collection, which is also being offered with discounts of up to 70%.

As a bonus, simply make an appointment with your nearest Auto Bavaria showroom this weekend (February 6-7, 2021) and you’ll be entitled to a complimentary two-month Nanion Lightzap coating treatment package worth RM280**. Should you decide to make a booking this weekend, that reward is upgraded to a six-month package worth RM800, provided to you upon vehicle delivery.

If a MINI is the missing spark in your life, you’ll be rewarded a complimentary gift upon vehicle delivery. Every MINI comes with a 4+1-year extended warranty for peace of mind ownership, with hybrid models also benefitting from an eight-year battery warranty for worry-free green motoring.

For those who are more inclined to something Scandinavian, Volvo cars are the natural fit, and if you place a booking, you’ll receive a complimentary TWG tea set worth RM228. You’ll also enjoy a free five-year service maintenance package (VSA5+) to go along with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty (2021 MY Volvos only).

Onto something British with Jaguar Land Rover, where the Jaguar F-Pace is being offered with a six months’ worth of free instalments, while the Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with complimentary accessories worth RM3,000 upon purchase. Every Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle booking also entitles you to a spin on the wheel of fortune, where you could win vouchers worth up RM800 that are redeemable upon vehicle delivery.

The Blue Oval is also involved in Sime Darby Motors’ CNY promo, with a five-year/160,000-km warranty being standard with selected Ford models, and you’ll also get a high trade-in value for your used car if you decide to trade up.

From Hyundai, the Korean marque is offering CNY angpows worth up to RM8,000 with selected models, and you’ll also get a special trade-in deal for your used car. There’s something for existing owners too, as the aftersales promotion includes a free 20-point vehicle check, high-voltage battery check for Ioniq models, free car wash upon any service or repair jobs, as well as a 10% discount on Bluechem Klima-Fresh AC refresher.

With so many tempting deals on offer, Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara is where you’ll want to be to find your new dream car. In line with the current SOPs, be sure to call your preferred flagship store to schedule an appointment in advance. The contact details are as follows:

Sime Darby Auto Connexion (Ford): 012-3333873, 012-3078768, or 03-76215111

Sime Darby Auto Connexion (Jaguar Land Rover): 03-92123103

Sime Darby Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

Auto Bavaria (BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad): 1300-133-338

Sime Darby Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

Sime Darby Auto Selection: 017-3458748

*Terms and conditions apply to all promotional programmes mentioned above.

**Limited to 400 customers nationwide.