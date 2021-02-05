In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 February 2021 10:42 am / Comments are Disabled

The knowledge that safety comes with driving a Volvo car ultimately brings peace of mind. As an owner of a new Volvo vehicle, you will also get to enjoy the refinement of a three-day, two-night stay** at the Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur worth RM1,500 when you book a Volvo car from Federal Auto from now until February 28.

Federal Auto understands that you appreciate the best in lifestyle, and here you can celebrate the purchase of your new Volvo car with a staycation at one of Kuala Lumpur’s most luxurious establishments. Relax and unwind with a stay package that includes breakfast for two for the duration of the stay, in addition to one dinner and one high tea for two at the Lemon Garden Restaurant.

Customers in the northern region aren’t left out either, and those who make their bookings for new Volvo cars from Federal Auto Penang also get to enjoy a staycation treat at Lone Pine Hotel, Penang.

Well-maintained bodywork will be among the first things to put you at ease when you see your car. Federal Auto is offering the Body Paint Specials, from which you can get up to 30% off* exterior paint work from now until March 31, where your current Volvo car can look as good as new.

Safety is paramount, and to that end Federal Auto is also holding the Be Safe Campaign from now until March 31, 2021. Here, customers stand to enjoy savings of up to 25% on braking and suspension components, mountings as well as wiper blades. Read more about the Be Safe campaign, here.

As the icing on the cake, Federal Auto is also offering the Polestar Optimisation performance software upgrade for compatible Volvo vehicles. In addition to the reassurance of the optimisation work carried out by an authorised centre that is Federal Auto, you’ll also benefit from a hassle-free, 0% interest instalment plan when you spend at their outlets.

To find out more about the Polestar Upgrade Campaign, click here. For more information, Federal Auto Cars can be contacted via Volvo Glenmarie at 03-55694880, Volvo Penang at 04-2817300, or via Volvo KL at 03-2260 1411. Alternatively, drop a message via WhatsApp.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**subject to government regulations regarding the Movement Control Order