In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 February 2021 3:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

New year, new car. Why not make that better – how about new year, new Audi? Now is a good time to step up to an Audi, with Euromobil’s CNY 2021 promotion which offers financing rates from as low as 0.88% p.a. Whether you are looking at a sporty compact sedan or Ingolstadt’s flagship SUV, savings are assured.

Euromobil is offering the Audi A3 1.4 TFSI with financing rates from as low as 0.88% p.a, while the Audi Q3 Advanced 1.4 TFSI and Audi Q8 3.0 MHEV Quattro are yours at financing rates from as low as 1.38% p.a. The financing rates for Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro on the other hand are reasonably low as well, from 1.88% p.a. This is an exclusive tie-up that Euromobil has with AmBank/AmBank Islamic.

Take advantage of this limited time promotion by visiting Audi Centre Glenmarie and Audi Johor Bahru. Book now and register your new Audi by March 31, 2021 to enjoy the low financing rate.

As Selangor (Audi Glenmarie) and Johor (Audi Johor Bahru) states are currently under the movement control order (MCO), please make an appointment here for viewing and test drives.