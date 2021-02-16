In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 16 February 2021 7:23 pm / Comments are Disabled

Sime Darby Auto Selection has launched its first-ever service centre in Glenmarie, Selangor, offering customers a one-stop solution for all their aftersales needs, even if their vehicle has gone beyond its initial warranty period.

With competitive pricing, the new centre caters to all car brands and models, and is capable of providing the same quality of service that vehicle owners previously enjoyed at their respective authorised service centres.

Built with an investment of RM5.5 million, Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre houses a total of six service bays, each equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. There’s also a team of highly-trained and skilled technicians ready to serve, so you can be assured of quality workmanship.

Customers will have access to a full suite of services, including engine oil replacement, tyre alignment and balancing, air-conditioning maintenance and car disinfection. The centre also offers repairs, vehicle inspection and car wash services.

While your car is being taken care of, you’ll be able to enjoy the many facilities found at Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre like a customer lounge, free Wi-Fi connectivity and complimentary refreshments. Should you not be able to send your car in personally, the centre can also arrange to have it picked up from your location and deliver it back to you upon job completion.

If you’re looking for a place to ensure your post-warranty vehicle is well taken care of, Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre is a good fit. As part of an exclusive opening promotion, enjoy a complimentary vehicle inspection and car wash when you send your car to the centre.

That’s not all, because you’ll also be able to enjoy selected engine oil packages at attractive rates from now until March 31, 2021. For local and Japanese cars, it’s just RM188 for four litres of semi synthetic engine oil, or RM288 for 4.5 litres. Should you own a continental car, you’ll pay just RM388 for six litres of fully synthetic engine oil.

For more information or to book an appointment, head on over to Sime Darby Auto Selection’s official website or call 03-5021 0888. Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre is located at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie, Shah Alam, and is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, while the operating hours on Saturday are from 9am to 12.30pm – the centre is closed on Sundays.