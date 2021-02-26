In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 February 2021 10:25 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re on the market for a swanky new premium crossover, you’re in luck, because the Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 has just made its Malaysian debut! At RM241,997, the XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design represents great value considering the raft of features it offers, not forgetting great performance and fuel economy, best-in-class safety systems and ravishing Scandinavian design.

To commemorate the launch of the XC40 Recharge T5, Sime Darby Swedish Auto will reward customers with a limited edition TWG gift set worth RM228 for every booking placed on a brand new Volvo. That’s right, the offer is applicable to all Volvo models currently on sale!

Also, don’t miss out on the opportunity to view and test drive the new plug-in hybrid crossover at the flagship Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s showroom at Volvo Ara Damansara. You could test drive other models as well, all of which are going for attractive prices, thanks to the sales tax exemption. To sweeten the deal even more, there’s also a complimentary five-year service coverage for all Volvo cars.

