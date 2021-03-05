In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 March 2021 3:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

Are you thinking of selling your car? Look no further, as Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS) is holding a trade-in campaign beginning this month.

Before getting placed on sale, all vehicles will undergo a thorough set of checks that will cover exterior and interior visual standards, along with ensuring that technical standards for mechanical, electronic and all moving parts as well as the drive experience are complied with. This way, you can be assured that all vehicles sold by SDAS have cleared a thorough checklist.

Organising the sale of your car through SDAS also offers the peace of mind and convenience of selling your car from the comfort of your home or office, and you’ll enjoy the convenience of having your car collected from your doorstep. Safety is certainly kept in mind, too, as sanitisation and proper protection measures will be carried out throughout the process.

This way, trading in your car is fast, easy and free with the Evaluation Experts. What’s more, the collaboration between Auto Selection and MyTukar enables SDAS to grow its network across the country in order to offer a broader range of choices to customers. Here, an online transaction database provides customers with greater transparency and accuracy in observing transacted values.

So, if you have your eyes set on a brand new vehicle and you need to make room, be sure to check out the Sime Darby Auto Selection trade-in campaign. To get a valuation for your car, click here, and visit the nearest Auto Selection showrooms to find out more. For appointments, outlets can be contacted at the following phone numbers:

Ara Damansara: 03-4065 2500

Glenmarie: 03-4065 2502

KL: 03-4065 2501

Sg.Besi: 03-4065 2626

Tebrau: 03-4065 2627