In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / 10 March 2021

Looking for a new BMW? Fancy something dynamic and athletic, or bold and unconventional? You’ll find it all at Auto Bavaria. There are plenty of irresistible deals on a comprehensive range of BMW models.

With attractive rebates, a high trade-in value and a low interest rate starting from 1.88%** as well as 100% sales and service tax exemption*, there’s no better time to own your dream BMW! On top of that, customers will enjoy five years of unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled service*** with every vehicle purchase, for absolute peace of mind.

If you love the blacked-out look, now you have one more model to choose from – that is the BMW 530i M Sport Dark Shadow Edition. The Dark Shadow Edition starts with the exclusive use of Carbon Black exterior paint, and to that it adds Shadow Line parts comprised of black window trim, high-gloss black kidney grille and 20-inch M Performance alloy wheels finished in Orbit Grey, and includes tyre pressure monitoring.

All in, the 530i M Sport Dark Shadow Edition weighs in at RM392,800 on-the-road without insurance, only RM10,000 more than the regular 530i M Sport at RM382,800.

If you’re looking for a pre-loved ride, explore the wide range of BMW-approved used cars by BMW Premium Selection. The pre-owned units come fully-certified with a comprehensive 360-degree technical and optical check, as well as a minimum 12-month BMW Premium Selection warranty*. You can also look forward to attractive trade-in values.

Also, a new year means it’s time for a new style. Enjoy up to 70% off on BMW Lifestyle collection merchandise, only at Auto Bavaria.

Register your interest here or visit Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, Johor Bahru, Tebrau or Penang from March 12 to 14. Seize the opportunity to own a brand new BMW with these irresistible deals! For more information on the Auto Bavaria March Specials, visit the official Auto Bavaria Facebook page.

*Applicable to CKD models only. CBU models enjoy a 50% SST exemption.

**Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.

***Free scheduled service is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.