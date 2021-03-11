In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 March 2021 4:47 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re shopping for a Volvo, you’ll definitely want to head on to Ingress Swede Automobile, where plenty of amazing deals await you. As a start, you’re entitled to purchase an accessories package upgrade with every Volvo booked. The package, which includes a dash cam, running board and window tint among other things, is worth a fair bit as the total value of the items is double what you pay, making it nothing short of a great deal!

On top of that, the first five customers who book a car online on the Volvo Cars Malaysia website and select Ingress Swede as the chosen dealership will get a special gift worth RM2,000 upon the delivery of their vehicle*.

All this is on top of extras already in place for specific models. Every purchase of an XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design in March comes with a complimentary five-year maintenance service package (VSA 5+) worth RM9,200, and if you make that purchase online, with the deposit and retail delivery of the car accomplished by May 31, you’ll also get a complimentary B&W headset worth RM2,800**.

Those looking at a Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design, XC60 T5/T8+, XC90 T5/T8+ and S60 T8 R-Design can look forward to a complimentary VSA 5+ service package and a free Polestar Software Optimisation worth RM5,250.

Plenty of reasons then as to why you should make Ingress Swede the place to visit if you’re in the market for a Volvo. Drop by the Ingress Swede showroom or book an appointment for a test drive now. Visit the Ingress Swede Facebook page as well as its Instagram account to find out more.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Valid only for the first 50 online customers.