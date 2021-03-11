In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 March 2021 2:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

Everyone wants the best bang for their buck, especially when the purchase involves cars. Here, Sime Darby Auto Selection has put on a range of pre-owned vehicles at attractive prices, and which will be on offer from March 12 to March 14 at the Ara Damansara and Tebrau outlets.

A broad selection of pre-owned vehicles is on offer, starting from a 2018 Perodua Alza 1.5 Advance at RM47,800, through to a 2016 Honda Accord 2.0 VTi-L at RM80,800. For those looking to buy into even greater luxury whilst still getting great value for money, also listed is a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E 350 e AMG Line at RM220,800; these are but three examples from the selection.

Of course, there’s more. Customers looking for sedans can also choose from a 2016 Honda City 1.5E at RM51,800, a 2018 Honda Civic TC-P at RM99,800, and a 2016 Nissan Teana 2.0 XE at RM62,800.

Want something taller? Available SUVs range from a 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L at RM82,800, a 2016 Mazda CX-3 2.0L at RM83,800, or if you want something more rough road-ready, a 2016 Toyota Fortuner 2.7V at RM86,800. Whichever your preference, there’s likely to be something at Auto Selection to suit.

Keen to see this range of pre-owned cars in person? Visit the Auto Selection Ara Damansara and Tebrau outlets between 9am to 6pm, during the March Specials which run from March 12 to 14, and check out the official Auto Selection Facebook page to find out more.

