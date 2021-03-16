In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 16 March 2021 11:00 am / Comments are Disabled

As the first luxury SUV from Aston Martin, the DBX impresses with its stunning design, plush handcrafted interior and impressive performance. But there are the select few who want to stand even further out from the crowd, and if you’re one of those individuals, the Intrepid Aura Collection is just what you’re looking for.

On November 9, Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur introduced the first unit in this collection, equipped with extensive customisation options and painted in a striking Yellow Tang. The company has now followed it up with three brand new units in equally eye-catching hues – Ceramic Blue, Stratus White and Lime Essence.

That last one has roots in Aston Martin Racing, which raced the Vantage GTE in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the same colour. The works outfit signed off its final season in style last year, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans and both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles.

Look beyond the paint and you’ll find a wealth of options fitted to these cars, such as black chrome Aston Martin wings and rear word mark, plus gloss black side window surrounds, roof rails, mirror caps and grille. Also fitted are smoked taillights and large 22-inch Sport wheels that give the DBX a menacing look.

Inside, the Intrepid Aura units are upholstered in supple black Caithness leather, matched with Blue, Chancellor Red or Lime Green stitching depending on the exterior colour. They also come with the dark satin chrome interior jewellery pack, piano black wood veneer and embroidered Aston Martin wings on the headrests, along with black carpets and Alcantara headlining.

Adding an even more personalised touch, the Lime Essence unit is enhanced with satin black diamond-turned Ribbon wheels and carbon fibre front fender infills, as well as carbon fibre interior trim inlays. As the cherry on top of a very attractive cake, these three units all come with a two-year Aston Martin Extended Warranty, complementing the three-year factory warranty.

These details highlight the exquisite craftsmanship of the DBX, which is hand-built in the United Kingdom in a dedicated new plant in St Athan, Wales. Ultimate peace of mind is ensured with Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur’s state-of-the-art facilities, with the service centre outfitted with the latest tools and equipment. It is managed by professionally-trained personnel who have an intimate understanding of the latest Aston Martin technology, allowing customers to enjoy a comprehensive, high-quality Aston Martin ownership experience.

The Aston Martin DBX is priced starting at RM818,000 before duties and taxes, while the Intrepid Aura units are offered from RM958,000*, including the unique personalisation options mentioned. The cars are available to view at the Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur showroom. For more information, call Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur at +60 3 2163 1196 or email astonmartinkl.enquiries@wearnes.com.