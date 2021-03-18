In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 March 2021 11:09 am / Comments are Disabled

It’s hard to believe, but Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just two months away. Get a head start in preparing for the festivities and dress up your driveway with a new Toyota with the “Drive Toyota for Raya” campaign, with attractive offers in store just for you!

For a start, both the Toyota Vios and Yaris are available with cash rebates of up to RM3,000, as well as free accessories worth up to RM2,500, giving you savings of up to RM5,500. Combine that with the sales tax exemptions and you’re looking at total savings of up to RM7,716 for the Vios and RM7,612 for the Yaris.

Both models are now more affordable thanks to Toyota EZ Beli plans, with monthly instalments as low as RM530 a month for the Vios and RM493 a month for the Yaris. They are also available with Toyota Service Savers that offer an easy way to finance your car’s servicing and maintenance, starting from RM59 a month.

Want a pick-up truck instead? The tough and rugged Hilux is being offered with up to RM3,585 in free accessories and is available with EZ Beli monthly instalments starting from just RM927 a month*, plus Toyota Service Savers starting from RM87 per month. And if you’re looking for more space, the Innova gets up to RM5,000** in rebates, resulting in total savings of up to RM9,203 when combined with the sales tax exemptions. Monthly instalments with EZ Beli plans start from RM958 a month.

Significant sales tax savings are available for the rest of the range. Enjoy a reduction of up to RM3,039 off the Avanza, RM5,115 off the Rush, RM5,383 off the Corolla, RM8,125 off the Camry, RM8,215 off the RAV4, RM14,419 off the Vellfire and RM17,391 off the Alphard.

To sweeten the deal still further, you’ll be able to opt for the Toyota Insurance Package, which offers five exclusive benefits that protect you and your new Toyota. These include a free Toyota 24Seven Road Assist membership, no policy excess, 24-hour claims approval for repairs at authorised Toyota body and paint centres, a 100% payout of sum insured up to ten years and zero betterment charge up to ten years.

Want to take advantage of these irresistible offers? You better hurry, as they are only available for a limited time! For more information and to book a test drive your ideal Toyota vehicle, visit the official Toyota website or head to your nearest authorised Toyota showroom.

*Only for Hilux Double Cab 2.4E AT

**Only for Innova 2.0E (AT), 2020 stock