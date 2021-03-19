In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 March 2021 11:22 am / Comments are Disabled

The Porsche Cayenne Premium Package is now even more attainable with RM83,665 worth of options and features at no additional cost. You can now also enjoy high overtrade when you make the upgrade of purchasing a Cayenne in March 2021.

Starting from RM665,000, the Cayenne that is enhanced with the new Premium Package at no additional cost features Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) to provide both dynamic handling and ride comfort. Whether you want it to be sporty and engaging when the mood on the open road takes you, or plush when you need to tackle city streets, the choice is yours to make.

Meanwhile, the 21-inch RS Spyder wheels visually tips a hat to its motorsport heritage. When you have to manage through tight spaces, Park Assist with Surround View aids in close-quarters manoeuvring, and the Bose Surround Sound system offers a premium audio experience through rich renditions of your favourite artists’ performances.

Four-zone climate control provides air-conditioned comfort, Comfort Access aids convenient entry into the vehicle and the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) for optimal illumination of the path ahead.

Performance comes courtesy of a 3.0 litre V6 petrol engine which produces 340 PS from 5,300 rpm to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,340 rpm to 5,300 rpm. This yields a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds, with a top speed of 245 km/h, ensuring substantial performance with the smoothness of the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and security of the active all-wheel-drive system.

When it’s time to stop, braking is handled by 350 mm front discs and four-piston calipers, while the rear brake discs are clamped on by two-piston calipers.

Now is as good a time as any to purchase a new Cayenne, as there is still a little over three months to go before the sales tax exemption period ends June 30, 2021. What’s more, financing is available for the Cayenne for a limited time at an attractive interest rate as low as 1.96%.

The Cayenne with Premium Package, as with all Porsche vehicles sold through official importer Sime Darby Auto Performance comes with a four-year warranty, as well as a four-year complimentary service and maintenance package. To find out more about the Porsche Cayenne with the new Premium Package, check out the Porsche Centre dealer websites for the following locations:

Alternatively, you can visit a Sime Darby Auto Performance dealer closest to you.