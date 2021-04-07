In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2021 9:58 am / 0 comments

Subaru has announced that it will suspend production at its Yajima plant in Gunma Prefacture from April 10 to 27 due to a shortage of semi-conductor chips, which is an issue that has already affected many other carmakers. The Yajima facility produces the Legacy, Outback, Impreza, XV and Forester.

According to the Japanese brand, one line in the plant will be shut down for 13 workdays, while the other will be idled for eight days. Nikkei Asia reports that the shutdown is expected to reduce Subaru’s production volume by about 10,000 units. The company says the earnings impact of the productions cuts has “yet to be determined.”

All lines at the Yajima plant will restart by May 10 following the Golden Week holidays, and Subaru is expecting to source the chips for production by then. The company said the shortage is not related to the March 19 fire at Renesas Electronics’ chipmaking plant, which has forced Toyota and Nissan to cut production.

Meanwhile, Subaru’s main plant (Subaru-cho), which makes the Levorg, Impreza, XV, WRX and BRZ, will continue to operate as usual, as will the Oizumi plant that makes the company’s engines and transmissions.