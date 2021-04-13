In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 13 April 2021 5:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

You probably don’t need a reminder that it’s the last call for the government’s sales tax exemption for new cars. Already extended once in the final days of 2020, the SST exemption will now end on June 30. CBU imported cars get a 50% SST exemption and locally assembled models get a 100% SST waiver. It’s likely that cars will never be cheaper than this in the future.

Throw in various promotions by the car manufacturers for the festive period, plus the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021 special deals, and this surely is the best time and place to pull the trigger if you’re considering a new set of wheels. paultan.org ACE, co-sponsored by Carsome, is happening this weekend, April 17-18, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Here, we’ll look at the Nissan Almera. Launched late last year, the sharp-looking new Almera is unrecognisable from the bulbous model it replaces. Along with the newfound style is new tech – Nissan’s B-segment sedan is the only one in its class using a downsized turbo engine, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) is standard across the board.

Priced from RM79,906 to RM91,310, you do get a fair bit for your money, but Nissan is now dangling an extra carrot in the form of a free Urban Accessories Package worth RM5,500. The pack includes a dual-channel camera driving video recorder, door handle protectors, door visors, kick plates, trunk tray, gloss black trunk lid spoiler and “ice cool” window tint.

Purchase at ACE and you’ll get an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers. So if you’re looking for a B-segment sedan, the latest Nissan Almera should be in the shortlist. Nissan’s Flexi Financing Promo means monthly instalments start from just RM540.

Joining Nissan at ACE are other mainstream brands with their own promos, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. Looking for something more premium? BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present at the show. There’s some price overlap between high-end mainstream brand offerings and the entry-level premium brand products these days – with all under one roof, you can compare.

Just like at the premium-oriented PACE show, you’ll be able to test drive before purchasing your car at ACE, whether new or pre-owned. And it’s worth repeating that this is the last call to take advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. There are also some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

That’s not all. In addition to the promotions from the respective participating brands, a bonus awaits those who purchase at ACE. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

On top of the guaranteed vouchers for the first 200 customers, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with attractive prizes. These include 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

