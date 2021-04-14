In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 April 2021 10:03 am / Comments are Disabled

Pick-up trucks offer a unique blend of utility and toughness, and with the Ford Ranger Raptor and Wildtrak models, a substantial helping of performance and technology are on offer as well. For the month of Ramadhan, Ford is offering great savings on 2020 model-year Ford Ranger units, making ownership of the well-equipped trucks even more attainable.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is the first, and currently the only factory-built high-performance pick-up truck variant on sale in Malaysia, bringing Ford Performance DNA to off-road enthusiasts who love to tackle challenging terrain at speed.

Kitted with beefed-up off-road suspension courtesy of Fox Racing dampers, the combination with the included Terrain Management System with Baja mode harnesses the performance on offer from the 2.0 litre biturbo diesel engine that cranks out 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive with electronically selectable low-range driveline ratio.

For those looking for something slightly differently equipped compared to the Ranger Raptor, the Ranger Wildtrak is just as capable with its 2.0 litre biturbo diesel engine that is also paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Wildtrak adds the convenience of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, which joins a suite of assistance systems including autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle and pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and semi-automatic parallel parking.

It all sounds good, doesn’t it? Best of all, the 2020 model year Ford Ranger Raptor can be purchased with savings of up to RM8,000, and the 2020 Ranger Wildtrak can be had with savings of up to RM7,000. Be quick, though, as the offer lasts until April 30, 2021.

Find out more about the Ford Ranger Raptor, here, and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak, here.