In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 April 2021 10:06 am / Comments are Disabled

The government’s sales tax exemption for new cars – which was originally supposed to end along with the year 2020 before being extended till June 30 this year – is expiring soon. This is the last call for rare tax savings on cars, which are unlikely to be cheaper in the future.

For new Protons, one stands to save anything from RM400 to RM7,000 on sales tax. That’s nice in itself, but the carmaker is throwing in a sweetener in the form of one-year free maintenance for the Persona, Iriz, Exora and Saga.

The one-year free maintenance offer is valid for all variants of the PIES models except for the R3 Limited Edition Saga and Iriz, and the Black Edition Persona and Exora. The free maintenance package covers both parts and labour.

Here’s a further bonus. Purchase your new Proton at Regal Motors in Petaling Jaya and you’ll stand a chance to win prizes worth RM2,000 in a lucky draw. This special Raya promo is for all models and is valid for registrations in April 2021.

Regal Motors also runs a “first service promotion” where new Proton owners who send in their car for the first service will receive a loyalty card. This loyalty card is worth RM200, and to extract the full benefits, just continue servicing your car at Regal Motors. The rewards include RM20 off (at the 10k and 40k km services), free nano mist (20k km), free refill AC gas (30k km) and free wheel alignment (50k km).

So if you’re intending to take full advantage for the SST exemption via a new Proton vehicle, maximise the benefits with the free one-year maintenance package and Regal Motors’ in-house promos. The Regal Motors Proton 4S centre – which just won the top Diamond Award for overall sales and service performance – is located on Jalan Bersatu 13/4 in Section 13, PJ. For more info, click here.