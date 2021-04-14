In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 April 2021 12:04 pm / Comments are Disabled

The BMW 5 Series is one of the most recognisable models in the German carmaker’s line-up and in its seventh generation, it is the most advanced version of the executive sedan available.

Stylish and loaded with technologies, the 5 Series will soon receive a Life Cycle Update (LCI) in Malaysia, and to celebrate the launch, Quill Automobiles is offering customers their last chance to own the pre-LCI 5 Series with exclusive deals on offer as part of its Own The 5 campaign.

If it was love at first sight when you saw the 5 Series pre-LCI, your first step into ownership is made much more enticing with low financing rates, attractive cash rebates and high trade-in values for your existing vehicle. These deals add to the savings that you already get from the ongoing sales tax exemption until June 30, 2021, which is 100% as the 5 Series is assembled right here in Malaysia.

There’s certainly no better time to own a 5 Series than now, and Quill Automobiles’ exclusive deals are a great place to start. However, you’ll want to hurry as there are limited units available.

To find out more information about the Own The 5 campaign, you can check out the Quill Automobiles showroom at Quill 9 in Petaling Jaya. Alternatively, you can also head on over to their official website and register your interest, after which a qualified sales representative can reach out to you.