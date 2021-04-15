In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 April 2021 10:10 am / Comments are Disabled

Are you a proud owner of a Hyundai? Or are you planning to buy a brand new Hyundai? Either way, you’re in for a real treat! Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors has just announced two new aftersales loyalty programmes, offering discounts, exclusive promotions and other freebies for Hyundai customers.

First up is the Hyundai i-Care Plus programme. Customers can simply sign up for this programme for an ultra affordable fee of RM20, and the registration can be done at any authorised Hyundai service centres nationwide.

The i-Care Plus plan entitles you to six discount vouchers, offering 10% discount on selected parts, as well as 5% discount on labour charges. You’ll also get two bottles of high quality engine oils and an oil filter for free!

If you’re interested, you’ve got to hurry, because the i-Care Plus programme is available for a limited time starting April 1, 2021. It is valid for 35 months from the date of purchase.

There’s also the Loyalty Card programme for extra savings. This is an exclusive membership privilege that lets Hyundai customers enjoy monthly promotions. For the month of April, members get a 20% discount on KLIMA Fresh and BlueChem products!

Customers can also expect additional offers in the future, such as birthday month discounts on aftersales services, discounts on official Hyundai merchandise, as well as higher trade-in value when purchasing another brand new Hyundai model!

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up today at your nearest authorised Hyundai service centres! Alternatively, you could also register your interest for the i-Care Plus programme here, or check out more details regarding the Loyalty Card programme, here.