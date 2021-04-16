In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 16 April 2021 6:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re only one sleep away from the start of the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, which is set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18. If you’ve been longing for a new ride, head on over to ACE to test drive and purchase your ideal car, with plenty of attractive deals on offer.

Mitsubishi is just one of the many brands that will be present at the event, and the Japanese brand will have the Xpander on display. The seven-seat crossover is not only striking to look at from the outside, but also features a spacious interior that can accommodate up to seven people. Add to that plenty of practical features and you have vehicle that is perfect for families or those who just want that extra, extra bit of space.

Photos and videos can only do so much to showcase the capabilities of a car, so once you’ve got a rough idea what the Mitsubishi seven-seater is about from our posts, head on over to ACE where you can properly get up close and personal with the Xpander, including signing up for a test drive.

The good news here is, as the Xpander is assembled right here in Malaysia, you can enjoy the savings that come from the ongoing sales tax exemption. Of course, the good news doesn’t stop there, as the first 200 customers to book any new car at ACE will be rewarded with a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

That’s not all, as confirmed bookings will also entitle you to participate in a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Joining Mitsubishi at ACE is an extensive list of brands, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. And while the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

If Setia Alam is too far for you, or if you can’t cross state borders, don’t worry, you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2021 is online at acemalaysia.my, and online bookings are eligible for the same vouchers and lucky draw as purchases made on-site.

