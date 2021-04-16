In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 16 April 2021 10:22 am / Comments are Disabled

Location, location, location. That’s the good old property adage that’s very much relevant today. Setia Sky Seputeh certainly fulfils this requirement and is head and shoulders above many high-end residential developments today. Imagine being in between KL and Petaling Jaya, and adjacent to Bangsar. MidValley and its many shopping and F&B options is a leisurely five minutes walk away.

Setia Sky Seputeh’s enviable location may be in the heart of it all, but the condominium is nestled in the green and mature neighbourhood of Seputeh, which is known as an affluent and established taman. Covering 4.4 acres of freehold land, Setia Sky Seputeh is a low density residential development consisting of two 37-storey towers with just 145 units each, guaranteeing peace, quiet and exclusivity.

Low density is taken a step further with Setia Sky Seputeh’s layout – each unit has its own private lift lobby, while each floor has just four to six units.

Another unique selling point of Setia Sky Seputeh is its smorgasbord of five-star resort facilities, split into two facility podiums. The Beach Podium on Level 7 has the longest man-made podium beach in Malaysia. One can unwind and destress here while facing the lush greenery of the nearby hills. The 1.5-acre podium also has a virtual golf room and yoga deck, among other relaxing features. Also available are an infinity salt water pool, moonlight jacuzzi, music room, shipwreck theme playground for the kids, trampoline garden, meditation garden, and hot/cold spas.

For an unbeatable view and top-of-the-mountain feel, head to the Sky Rooftop Podium at Level 36. At this stylish space, you’ll find lounges, gourmet dining, a sky gym and a heated aqua gym.

That long list of impressive facilities might raise a question or two about maintenance fees. To ensure that residents fully enjoy the facilities with peace of mind, Setia is offering 15 years of maintenance fees subsidies to owners. The resort-style facilities are a main component of the development, and this is an unprecedented and good move by the developer.

Setia Sky Seputeh offers Sky Suites, Sky Bungalows and Sky Mansions ranging from 2,303 to 3,025 sf. With generous sizes, those are living spaces that are even larger than some landed properties, before taking into account the multi-tier security and resort facilities. And here’s an important point for car lovers – each unit comes with three or four side-by-side parking lots, perfect for both convenient access and to admire your fleet.

All units are delivered semi-furnished, with kitchen cabinets in wet and dry kitchens, hob and hood, fridge, microwave oven, air con, water heater, washer and dryer and video intercom system included. You’ll only need to furnish the unit according to your discerning taste.

Priced from RM2.2 million, Setia Sky Seputeh’s expected completion is in the final quarter of 2021. Setia’s 10:90 scheme, where one pays 10% downpayment and nothing more till completion, is available. A relaxing oasis in a central location, the best of both worlds is now a possibility – click here for further details.