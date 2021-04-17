In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 17 April 2021 5:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re approaching the end of the first day of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by Carsome, but there’s still a few hours for you to get over here and enjoy the show. This sales-driven car expo – happening today and tomorrow at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – is mainly geared towards mainstream brands, but if you’re looking for something more upmarket, you can purchase a BMW or MINI courtesy of Wheelcorp Premium.

If you are planning to, there are plenty of deals to sweeten the deal, including interest rates starting from as low as 0.77% for a new BMW and as low as 0% for a new MINI. And that’s not all – if you confirm your booking, you’ll also be in the running to win a RM10,888 rebate! Now that’s a deal you shouldn’t miss.

Looking for a pre-owned model? You can also check out the variety of BMW and MINI Premium Selection vehicles outside, which make owning a car from these two brands even more affordable. There are plenty of other brands on show at ACE, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Find something you like while visiting ACE? You’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, whether new or pre-owned. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. For a start, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher. On top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes that include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To ensure the safety of those most at risk, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

And if Setia Alam is too far, you can’t cross borders, or you’re simply not comfortable with going out during this period, fret not – you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2021 is online at acemalaysia.my, and online bookings are eligible for the same vouchers and lucky draw as purchases made on-site.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021. We can’t wait to see you here today and tomorrow!