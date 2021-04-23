In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 April 2021 6:12 pm / Comments are Disabled

Recaro is an iconic name that has continuously introduced revolutionary innovations to improve mobile seats since its foundation over a century ago back in 1906. While most people are familiar with the brand’s products in the automotive space, the company also has a presence in the child car seat market, with the Recaro start introduced in 1998 being its first-ever child seat that can be adapted depending on the age of the child.

In all the year since, the company’s range of child-centric products marketed under the Recaro Kids brand has grown exponentially to meet the different needs of all parents. Besides a comprehensive line-up of child car seats, there are also a variety of infant carriers and strollers available.

Designed to be stylish and engineered to make sure a child’s safety and comfort are prioritised, Recaro Kids products have won numerous awards in the past, including the Red Dot Award 2020 for the Sadena stroller. More recently, the Tian Elite child seat and Celona stroller were both awarded the “Excellent Product Design” title in the “Baby and Child Care” category at the German Design Award 2021.

Thankfully, Recaro Kids products are sold in Malaysia, and for parents who want to experience and purchase any of the products on offer, there’s now an all-in-one location to do so. Earlier this month, Recaro Kids Malaysia launched its first-ever outlet in 1 Utama Shopping Centre, which was hosted by Dr Say Shazril and saw actress Nur Fazura attend as a special guest.

With both famous personalities being parents themselves, they shared their experience of being first-time parents and the benefits of Recaro Kids products. In particular, Fazura said that the Celona is her daughter Fatima’s favourite stroller, as it was not only comfortable and stylish, but also versatile with its 4-in-1 Travel System.

It’s been said that parents would do anything for their children, and providing them with the best possible is just one of many things. With quality, well-engineered, stylish and practical products on offer, Recaro Kids is certainly worth checking out, so head on over to the Recaro Kids Malaysia outlet at 1 Utama to try them out yourself.

Alternatively, if you prefer to do some research beforehand, you can also check out the extensive range of Recaro Kids products and services online, along with a list of official retailers.