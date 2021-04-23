In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 April 2021 10:02 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re among the many people who have bought a brand new car during this sales tax-free period, congratulations! We truly feel and share your joy. But more often than not, when it comes to window tinting and car coating, you’re pretty much left on your own.

Nobody should skimp on these things, because high quality brands always provide high quality products that last your money’s worth, sometimes longer. Carsuka is one such brand that prides itself as a one-stop online maintenance portal for all things automotive.

Established in 2016, Carsuka is a Malaysian start-up focused on making car maintenance affordable and hassle-free for car owners in Malaysia with panel workshops within Klang Valley. Carsuka is an authorised 3M Autocare distributor and currently has a panel of six authorised Autocare detailers in the Klang Valley.

What package, you ask? Well, in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, Carsuka is offering a 0% instalment plan* for the 3M AutoFilm + 3M Silica Coating Package. In fact, the instalment for the first month will even be free!

Prices for the top-of-the-line Silver package starts from RM2,580, which is nearly half of the retail figure of RM4,580. The 3M Crystalline AutoFilm series rejects more heat and harmful UV rays than many darker films without changing the appearance of your vehicle. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty as standard.

But wait, that’s not all! Carsuka will also be offering a warranty extension for the 3M Silica Coating from two years to five, so you’re getting equal coverage for both the AutoFilm and Silica Coating. To sweeten the pot, three lucky winners will get their first month instalment waived!

All you have to do is like and follow Carsuka on Facebook and Instagram, and leave a comment on a special post. Doing this automatically puts you in the running to win the first month free instalment**. You may also click here to check out the exclusive deals on Carsuka’s Shopee store. So, what are you waiting for? Check them out, today!

Terms and conditions apply.

*Instalment available for Maybank and Public Bank credit card holders on Shopee only

**First month free instalment amount is based on the Silver package (sedan vehicle type) and 18-month instalment plan.