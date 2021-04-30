In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 April 2021 1:47 pm / Comments are Disabled

Keep cool and comfortable this coming Hari Raya with V-KOOL’s Serendipity Series window films. Unlike other options that are available in the market today, the Serendipity Series is spectrally selective and developed specifically to combat heat.

The essence of V-KOOL’s window films is its multilayer metallised sputtering technology, which is employed by the NASA space programmes and also applied on stealth bombers as well as over 25 million cars around the world.

The proprietary technology has also been recognised as one of the Top 100 Inventions of the Millennium by Popular Science Magazine for its energy-saving capability. With V-KOOL, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 3% of fuel savings while reducing up to 132 kg of CO2 emissions yearly.

This is made possible thanks to V-KOOL’s use of precious rare metals such as gold and silver in the V-KOOL Serendipity Series window films, which make them particularly effective in reflecting heat, compared to other films that absorb heat. The benefits are truly worth its weight in gold.

As part of V-KOOL’s Hari Raya promotion, enjoy up to RM600* off the retail price of the V-KOOL Serendipity Series. Additionally, each package comes with five years manufacturer-backed warranty for that added peace of mind.

Experience the “magic” of the Serendipity Series for yourself through a free heat demonstration at any V-KOOL showroom, where you’ll also be guided by professionals to find the package that suits you best. You can also check out the whole V-KOOL product range via V-KOOL Malaysia’s official website or Facebook page. Alternatively, you can also make an inquiry over the phone by dialling 03-7958 5922.

*Terms and conditions apply.