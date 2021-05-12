In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 May 2021 1:06 pm / Comments are Disabled

Just about anything can be purchased online these days, to the benefit of car enthusiasts everywhere. This means you’ll now get to spruce up your pride and joy with accessories and merchandise from the Lifestyle Brand Festival at Shopee.

This is where you can get vouchers from both Shopee as well as from the participating automotive brands – you can use Shopee vouchers with no minimum spending, and you’ll get 50% cashback in Shopee coins up to 500 coins. You can also select and use vouchers from participating automotive brands; again, there is no minimum expenditure amount required, and get up to 50% off from participating brands, capped at RM5.

Additionally, you’ll will be able to stack both vouchers to be used at the same time in order to get even more savings with your purchases from Shopee, and you’ll even get free shipping.

This campaign also has a Spend and Win contest. As long as you purchase items listed on the campaign site, you will be automatically entered into the contest where you’ll be in the running to win a RM100 rebate voucher, which can be used with no minimum spending amount required!

There’s more – you’ll get an even better deal for bundle purchases. Buy any two items from a selected range, and you can get up to 25% off the normal price for items from selected participating brands.

There’s a wide range of brands available to purchase from as part of this campaign. For Formula 1 and MotoGP fans, Petronas official merchandise is on offer with Syntium and Sprinta car and motorcycle lubricants. Looking for variety? The range of engine lubricants offered on Shopee is also joined by official products from Castrol Malaysia and Caltex Malaysia.

The roster of brands continues, with the Bosch Autoparts Official Store bringing their range of battery chargers, wipers, cabin filters and new arrivals of spark plugs. There’s even a car battery installation package offered by Bosch. The Trapo Malaysia Official Store is also taking part, with hygienic car mats available for a wide range of brands, joined by the Oxtra range of car accessories.

When you can see well, you’re more likely to be able to drive well; a broad selection of lighting products by PIAA, Osram Automotive and Philips Automotive in their official stores on Shopee can be found for purchase. For even more personalisation of your ride, the Kakimotor Official Store also offers a range of products.

Last but not least, ensure your ride is looking its best with car care products from IGL Coatings, Soft99, Autoglym, Meguiar’s and 3M Auto Care from their respective official stores on Shopee. Treat yourself and your car, and check out the selection of products on offer from all these brands at Shopee from May 15 to May 17 – don’t miss out on the deals, so set yourselves a reminder here, now!