In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 May 2021 10:22 am / Comments are Disabled

Being rewarded for something you do often is certainly a win, and that’s exactly what you can expect with the eCard from BHPetrol. With every fuel up, your car not only benefits from the technological advantage of BHPetrol fuels, but you’ll also receive ePoints that can then be used to redeem fuel or merchandise.

To make sure you rack up those ePoints quickly, since April 1, 2021, you’ll receive twice the normal amount of ePoints (TWO ePoints) for every litre of Infiniti Euro 4M RON 95 or RON 97 petrol purchased, and this also extends to those who fuel up with Infiniti Euro 5 Diesel B10.

For a limited time until June 30, 2021, users of Infiniti Euro 5 Diesel B7 – marked out by a blue nozzle and hose – will receive three times the standard number of ePoints (THREE ePoints) for every litre purchased. Of course, there’s more than one way to earn ePoints besides purchasing fuel, and every ringgit (RM1) spent at BHPetrol station shops (excluding Touch ‘n Go reloads, e-pay transactions and car wash services) will also net you ONE ePoint.

It’s certainly easy to earn ePoints, but what can you spend them on? Well, you can see use them to redeem fuel or merchandise at BHPetrol stations, with 950 ePoints being equivalent to a cash value of RM10, and 550 ePoints for RM5. You can also save your ePoints to redeem some lovely gifts on the eCard portal, including electronic devices, vouchers, watches and more!

You can keep track of the number of ePoints earned using the dedicated eCard mobile app for Android and iOS devices, where you’ll also be able to find the nearest BHPetrol station and view redeemable items.

If you are looking to be a part of the eCard programme, head on over BHPetrol’s official website to register yourself and find out more. While you’re there, you can also check out the extensive list of items that are available for redemption.