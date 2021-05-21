Sime Darby Auto Bavaria has introduced a limited edition BMW X5 xDrive 45e with M Performance parts and accessories, available at all its dealerships nationwide. Limited to only 30 units, the specially-kitted edition is inspired by the premium automaker’s successes and experiences in motorsports, and features M Performance carbon fibre parts and accessories developed by BMW M to enhance the SAV’s visual appeal and sporty characteristics.
The M Performance parts and accessories includes:
- Gloss black front grille
- Carbon-fibre exterior mirror caps
- 20-inch light alloy wheel Star Spoke 748M, which combines physical lightness with extraordinary design and sporty performance. It also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system.
In terms of performance, the X5 xDrive 45e features a 3.0 litre six-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. Together, the pairing offers a combined maximum output of 290 kW (394 PS) and peak torque of 600 Nm. On full-electric driving mode, the X5 has an electric driving range of up to 77 km on a full charge and is able to travel at a top speed of 135 km/h in pure electric mode. The SAV also features a low fuel consumption of 2.5 l/100 km and reduced carbon emission of 56 g/km.
With the addition of M Performance parts and accessories, the sporty character of the X5 is emphasised even further. Whether driving in the city or off-road, the X5 promises unparalleled power and dynamism in every turn.
The retail price for the limited edition BMW X5 xDrive 45e M Performance is RM468,800 (on-the-road, excluding insurance, Peninsular Malaysia). The X5 comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme.
All 30 units of the specially-prepared X5 variant also come with complimentary gifts worth RM22,448, as follows:
- Complimentary gift of your choice – golf / travel package worth RM4,500
- BMW Advanced Car Eye driving recorder worth RM2,500
- BMW i Wallbox worth RM5,800
- Six-month Nanion Lightzap coating treatment worth RM480
- Complimentary coating and tinting worth RM6,300
- Customised vehicle delivery box worth RM2,868
For more information, customers can visit the Auto Bavaria website, or visit the nearest Auto Bavaria dealerships below:
- Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara (1-300-13-3338)
- Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur (03-20564288)
- Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi (03-92233200)
- Auto Bavaria Balakong (03-90818139)
- Auto Bavaria Penang (04-2387888)
- Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru (07-2322288)
- Auto Bavaria Tebrau (07-3619888)