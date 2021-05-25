In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 25 May 2021 12:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

In what feels like just a blink of the eye, the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season is upon us. Normally, this is the time where family and friends gather in droves, exchanging stories and laughter over grandma’s decadent rendang and ketupat.

Things are different this time around. But fret not, for that which is far from home, is always near at heart. No matter the distance, experience the safest and most comforting journeys this Hari Raya with Volvo.

If you’ve been waiting for the best time to buy a brand new Volvo, well, the time is now. For a limited time only, you get to enjoy low interest rates from 1.88%, applicable for all Volvo models. This goes on top of the sales and services tax exemption that is part of the government’s Penjana programme, so you get to maximise savings even more!

So, what are you waiting for? Visit your preferred Volvo dealership today! You may click here to find out more about the Hari Raya promotion.