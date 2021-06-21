In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 June 2021 11:00 am / Comments are Disabled

Fancy a sports car but with the practicality and convenience of an SUV? Look no further than the Porsche Cayenne as the perfect all-in-one solution. The SUV ably ticks both boxes, marrying an impressively athletic performance with the ability to meet all the daily needs of being a spacious people mover. In short, it’s very much a sports car for the whole family.

While there’s no shortage of SUV options in the premium segment, the Cayenne is very much an upgrade from the norm, a clear step up in terms of brand image, driving dynamics as well as luxury.

The neat thing is, the step up into the world of Porsche isn’t as much as you think. Prices for a Cayenne start from just RM665,000 with SST exemption until December 31, 2021, and that actually bags you a Cayenne Premium Package, which is loaded with over RM83,665 worth of options at no extra cost.

The Premium Package introduces additional comfort and luxury options as standard, and represents exceptional value. Visually, the SUV is enhanced by the inclusion of 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, and the SUV also comes with LED main headlights including the Porsche Dynamic Light Systems (PDLS), which provides consistent optimal illumination of the road ahead.

The package also adds air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which provides both dynamic handling and ride comfort, selectable at the touch of a button. There’s also Park Assist with Surround View, a driver assist feature to aid manoeuvring in tight situations.

On top of all that, the Premium Package also loads up convenience features such as four-zone climate control, 14-way electric power seats, which aids easier entry into the vehicle with the comfort access feature. Entertainment isn’t left out, with a Bose Surround Sound system ensuring that you’ll always have a premium audio experience on your journeys.

Performance is assured via a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, which develops 340 PS at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm. Working with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and active all-wheel drive system, the Cayenne does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds on the way to a 245 km/h top speed.

As with all Porsche vehicles sold through official importer Sime Darby Auto Performance, the Cayenne Premium Package comes with a four-year warranty as well as a four-year complimentary service and maintenance package. To find out more about the Porsche Cayenne with the new Premium Package, check out the Porsche Centre dealer websites to find out more or to book a test-drive appointment once the FMCO is lifted.