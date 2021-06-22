In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 June 2021 3:32 pm / Comments are Disabled

The importance of clean air is especially apparent today, and while the upkeep of public spaces is typically out of an individual’s control, the cleanliness of one’s own vehicle and home environment is where one can take charge.

In light of the current full movement control order (FMCO) put in place by the Malaysian government, Malaysians will yet again be spending more time at home than before. As such, now is as good a time as any to improve the air quality in your home and in your car, with Blueair’s ongoing promotion at the Blueair Lazada Flagship store.

Purchase from the Blueair HealthProtect series of indoor air purifiers and you’ll receive Google Nest Mini smart speaker worth RM299, free of charge. Meanwhile, purchase a a Blueair Cabin P2i in-car air purifier and you’ll get a free particle filter worth RM150, to gain effective air filtration in your vehicle for an even longer period of time.

With the current FMCO having been recently extended, the FMCO Special promotion for Blueair products has been extended as well. Now running until June 28, every purchase of a Blueair Sense+ or Blue Pure Fan will entitle the buyer to a Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS coffee machine in black, with one box of coffee capsules in assorted flavours – worth RM429, free!

The Blueair Sense+ combines a sleek design with Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless control, and completely filters air in a 194 square-foot room every 12 minutes. Meanwhile, the Blueair Blue Pure Fan removes over 99.99% of airborne dust and pollen particles in a room of 1,008 cubic feet in just 20 minutes.

There’s more for you, dear readers of paultan.org. You can click here and receive an additional voucher worth RM100 for purchases of RM899 and above; this voucher is valid until July 31, 2021 only. Keen to improve the quality of air in your home and in your vehicles? Click on the links above to take advantage of these limited-time specials.