In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 July 2021 10:35 am / Comments are Disabled

As car owners, finding a reliable service centre is like a gamble. Half the time, you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into, and of course, there is always the risk of being duped.

With a trusted establishment such as Sime Darby Auto Selection, you truly need not worry. If you own a car that is no longer covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, the Sime Darby Auto Selection service centre is the place to go.

In fact, from now until August 31, 2021, customers who send their cars to the Sime Darby Auto Selection service centre get to enjoy high value service packages at affordable prices! For example, local car owners are only required to pay RM188 for a high quality 4-litre semi-synthetic engine oil.

For Japanese car owners, it’s RM288 for 4.5 litres of semi-synthetic engine oil, and included in the price is a complete wheel alignment, tyre balancing and car wash. Continental car owners, on the other hand, can enjoy the very affordable price of RM388 for 6 litres of semi-synthetic engine oil that is also inclusive of wheel alignment, tyre balancing and car wash. Incredible, right?

But wait, that’s not all. There are two special air-conditioning service packages available as well! The regular package (RM250 nett) includes evaporator cleaning, new cabin filter, plus a complimentary general vehicle check.

The premium package (RM500 nett) gets the same treatment as the above, but adds on ozone treatment and full air-conditioning disinfection. You also get a full vehicle general health check and windscreen washer fluid topped up for free! What’s more, there’s a 30% discount on interior sterilisation package (add-on, separate from the package) for your consideration.

Last but not least, brake service. This costs just RM75 nett, and includes brake fluid flushing, brake disc and brake pad cleaning (all four corners), and general brake system inspection. So, what are you waiting for? Click here to book your slot online right away, or call 03-5021 0888 for more info.