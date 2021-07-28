In Advertorial, Feature Stories / By Matthew H Tong / 28 July 2021 11:03 am / Comments are Disabled

You’ve all heard the saying – a new strap makes an old watch feel new again. For cars, the same euphoria derives from the fitment of new wheels, or a new coat of paint. But what if we told you that you can make the interior of your car feel completely brand new without breaking the bank?

With DK SCHWEIZER, worrying about prohibitively high reupholstery costs is truly a thing of the past. Can you imagine having your timeworn fabric seats get upgraded with exquisite Nappa leather upholstery, complete in the colours of your choice, plus contrast stitching? You would have, at the very least, considered rewrapping the scuffed up leather on your steering wheel, no?

With over 20 years of experience in the OEM supply market, DK SCHWEIZER is one of the finest leather seat upholsterers in the region. It uses only the highest quality leather imported from elite South American and Italian tanneries, after which they are all subject to stringent and rigorous quality control processes. These are done locally to ensure long-lasting durability.

Its facility in Puchong is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including robots and computerised airbag sewing machines that are certified by TUV Rheinland Group for deployment compliance. Besides helping create a highly efficient, low carbon production process with minimal wastage, this refined process is also designed deliberately to meet the vast majority of customer demands.

How varied, you ask? Well, DK SCHWEIZER’s database comprises over 10,000 seat pattern templates, covering thousands of models from national and non-national makes. Special commissions and custom designs can also be arranged, and since you’re dealing directly with the DK SCHWEIZER (IATF and ISO-compliant!), there is no middleman markup involved.

For a limited time only, the current promotional pricing for a custom full leather reupholstery starts from RM1,400 for the front two seats, or RM2,200 for a four- or five-seater model. This also includes door trims, console box and installation. Both packages come with a standard three-year warranty that covers manufacturing or installation defects. Other upholstery materials such as Nappa leather and PVC microfibre are available as well.

What about the lead time? Well, the turnover period is between two to four weeks, depending on design complexity and material of choice. The good news is, you get to keep using your car, and the installation process only requires a few hours.

Now, they say the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so check out the photos below to see just how well made these custom upholsteries actually are. You may click here for more info, and be sure to sign up to enjoy the latest promos by DK SCHWEIZER.