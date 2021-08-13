In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 August 2021 5:43 pm / Comments are Disabled

The movement control order has been difficult for everyone, as most of us have been stuck at home, raring for the time we can go outside again. But make no mistake, that time will come, and what better way to explore the wild outdoors than with the capable Ford Ranger?

While showrooms remain closed during this critical period, Ford is determined to bring the showroom experience to you. To that end, the company is offering you the opportunity to book a live one-on-one consultation session with a Ford Ranger Specialist, who will walk you through the purchase of your preferred Ford Ranger in a convenient and safe manner.

All you have to do is book a virtual video session or voice call at your time of choosing via the official SDAC-Ford website, linking you directly to a Ford Digital Salesperson on WhatsApp. What’s more, you’ll receive two years of free servicing if you purchase a Ford Ranger Wildtrak or XLT Plus, while stocks last!

So what are you waiting for? Book your one-on-one consultation session with a Ford Ranger Specialist today! For more information, visit the official SDAC-Ford website.