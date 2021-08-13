In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 August 2021 6:03 pm / 0 comments

Shell’s FuelSave 95, designed to give customers extra kilometres for their everyday journeys, has now been recognised as the fuel of choice by 10 car clubs in Malaysia. The endorsement comes following numerous engagements with these clubs to test on the promise of extra kilometres with the petrol. From the positive experiences, the fuel has gotten an official recommendation from the 10 car clubs, who have stamped their approval on the fuel’s robust capabilities.

The 10 car clubs that have endorsed Shell FuelSave 95 are the Civic FC Club Malaysia, Geng Alza Biru Malaysia, Mazda 3 Owner Club Malaysia, Myvi Gen.3 Club, Proton Ambassadors of Malaysia, HR-V Club Malaysia, Nissan X-Trail T32 Club Malaysia (NXTCM), Kelab AruzR Malaysia, Vios Yaris Owners Club (VYOC) and Volkswagen Club Malaysia.

Now, Shell FuelSave 95 is set to power over 50,000 car club members with an estimated drive of 75,000 km accumulatively to showcase its ‘extra kilometres’ capabilities through specially curated drive events. These events will commence when the government’s Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

To celebrate the official recommendation from the 10 car clubs, customers will be able to enjoy a 5% discount on the purchase of RM30 and RM50 Shell vouchers exclusively on Shopee. The special campaign will run for 10 days, from August 13 to 22. All you need to do is use the promo code ‘EKSTRAKM’ during checkout, but be quick about it, because it is limited to 2,000 codes per day.

Customers can use the vouchers to purchase Shell fuels, Shell lubricants and items at Shell Select, except for tobacco products, e-Pay products and Touch N’ Go purchases. Find out more about Shell FuelSave 95 and the 10 car clubs here, and purchase Shell vouchers on Shopee now to try Shell FuelSave 95 today!