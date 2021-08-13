In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 August 2021 6:02 pm / Comments are Disabled

All cars fulfil the basic requirement of getting you from point A to point B, but not all are able to provide a thrilling time behind the wheel that leaves you smiling upon arrival. For that, you need the keys to something a little more stylish, more unique, more special than what you normally find on the road.

If you’re looking to spice up your motoring life, Wheelcorp Premium has an extensive line-up of exciting BMW models that are in stock right now and readily available. To make things even more attractive, from now until August 31, 2021, enjoy low financing rates from as low as 1.88%*, high trade-in value*, irresistible cash rebates* and enticing pricing with the ongoing sales tax exemption.

The range is headlined by the stunning M4 Competition, which combines a striking design with exceptional performance that you would expect from a BMW M car. Only three units of the M4 Competition are available in Wheelcorp’s fleet, with two of them painted in Isle of Man Green Metallic.

However, if you want something that will pull in even more onlookers and shutterbugs, the third M4 Competition in Wheelcorp’s inventory is dressed in the BMW Individual colour of Frozen Dark Grey. This is the one and only unit in Malaysia to receive this premium finish, so, if want something that is dynamically impressive, eye-catching and immensely exclusive, don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Besides the M4 Competition, there are also other desirable BMW models on offer, including the 430i M Sport that made its debut this year and can be had in a variety of colours, along with one unit of the X6 xDrive40i M Sport in a stand-out Phytonic Blue Metallic finish,

Meanwhile, for those that want an open-air driving experience, there are just two units of the Z4 sDrive30i M Sport remaining in Frozen Grey Metallic and San Francisco Red. All new BMW models come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty* and free scheduled service* to ensure peace of mind ownership.

The BMW Premium Selection line-up isn’t short of performance cars either, as the catalogue consists of last units of the M850i xDrive Coupe (Barcelona Blue Metallic), the iconic i8 (Crystal White with Frozen Grey highlights), the rear-wheel drive fun machine that is the M2 Competition (Hockenheim Silver), the X2 M35i (Sunset Orange) and the quintessential M5 (Marina Bay Blue; 2019 model year).

If you want the same fun time but in a smaller package, a range of MINI 3 Door models are also available that perfectly matches your lifestyle. If you love sunlight, there’s the newly-launched MINI Cooper S Convertible, while for others that prefer something that is literally electrifying, six units of the fully electric MINI Cooper SE are available. Still not enough performance? Look no further than the MINI John Cooper Works 3 Door (White Silver; last unit).

The best part is, the deals on pre-owned cars from BMW Premium Selection are just as tempting, including attractive financing*, rebates*, pricing and high trade-in values*. All cars within the BMW Premium Selection programme are subjected to a comprehensive 360-degree technical and optical check to ensure they are as good as new. This is further backed by a minimum 12-month warranty* to keep your mind at ease while behind the wheel, with an eight-year warranty on cars with EV batteries.

With so much on offer, the only thing you need to do is find the BMW or MINI model that tugs on your heartstrings and let Wheelcorp Premium take care of everything else. Get in touch with Wheelcorp’s sales advisors for more details on their exhilarating BMW cars, and take that first step to a thrilling motoring experience.

*Terms and conditions apply