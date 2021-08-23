In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 August 2021 4:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

Vaccination rates are on the rise across the country, and that means that showrooms are now allowed to be reopened as part of the National Recovery Plan (NRP). To celebrate this, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is offering exclusive promotions on the Passat R-Line and Tiguan Allspace Highline from now until August 31!

Those looking for a stylish and powerful sedan can look to the Passat R-Line. Its sleek styling has been enhanced with the sporty R-Line package, inspired by high-performance Volkswagen R models. The interior also sets new standard in technology and quality, while the Drive Mode Selection and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) allow the driver to tailor the engine, transmission and suspension to suit any driving style.

For a more dynamic driving experience, the Passat R-Line is powered by a 2.0 TSI turbocharged engine and a seven-speed wet-clutch Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), producing 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. WIth the latest promotion, you can now enjoy an additional RM1,500 eShowroom savings on top of the existing RM2,500 rebate, RM3,500 eShowroom savings, and a one-year free petrol voucher for 365 days of worry-free motoring – that’s a total of RM7,500 savings for you.

For families, the spacious Tiguan Allspace Highline is an attractive proposition. The seven-seater SUV offers a variety of seating configurations, and with both rear seat rows folded, you get a massive class-leading boot space of 1,775 litres.

The 1.4 TSI turbocharged engine and six-speed wet-clutch Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) also provides an impressive 150 PS and 250 Nm, as well as a fuel consumption figure of 7.3 litres per 100 km. Make it yours this month as there is an additional RM1,000 savings, making it a total of RM4,500 rebate when you book through the eShowroom. You can also take advantage of 0% sales tax for both cars to make them even more affordable.

Best of all, Volkswagen dealerships are organising Merdeka virtual showroom event from August 27 to 31, so stay tuned to the social media channels of your preferred dealer to find out more. Don’t miss out!

Customers can also check out the new Volkswagen Cares app, available to download from the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android. It delivers better accessibility and personalised content, with users being able to book a service, contact your local dealer, get Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP) reminders and receive the latest offers and promotions, right from the app.

So what are you waiting for? Visit your nearest Volkswagen showroom in the Klang Valley and Seremban today! You can also check out the eShowroom, available 24/7, to purchase your next Volkswagen and enjoy these fantastic savings wherever you are. For more info, visit the official Volkswagen Malaysia website.