In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 August 2021 12:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Finding the right pre-owned car of your dreams can be a bit of a challenge. Besides spending time sifting through dozens of listings, you must also make sure that the vehicle is in good condition and fits your desired budget.

With Sime Darby Auto Selection, a lot of the guessing work is taken out of the process, so you know exactly what you’re getting at attractive prices. The best part is, you can browse the entire catalogue of cars available safely and right from the comfort of your home, with each listing accompanied by plenty of photos so you can tour before you make your purchase.

Highlights of the current inventory include a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 AMG Line Coupe, which is the perfect fit for those you want a stylish SUV with a bit of pep in its step. If hot hatches are more your cup of tea, there’s also a 2020 Hyundai i30 N in stock, which is a rare find, as limited units were brought into Malaysia. With 250 PS and six-speed manual transmission, it’s bound to provide you with a thrilling time behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, family-conscious buyers can look at the Mazda CX-9, which has enough space inside for three rows of seats. The SUV also comes with a variety of practical and safety features that can make the commute more pleasant for you and everyone else that’s riding along.

The choices available go well beyond what’s been mentioned, as the catalogue also includes the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and CX-8, 2020 Peugeot 5008, 2020 Hyundai Sonata, 2019 Volvo XC90 T8 and 2020 Toyota Camry. There’s even a 2017 Subaru BRZ if you’re looking for some rear-wheel drive fun, plus plenty more brands and models worth checking out.

As a trusted establishment, all cars put on the market by Sime Darby Auto Selection are required to undergo a thorough inspection process to ensure they are of the highest quality, with refurbishments done to cars that manage to meet the company’s standards.

Rest assured that the car you’re getting has not had its mileage tampered, and you’ll be guided through the entire buying process, with convenient appraisals if you plan to trade in your existing car, along with quick and reliable payment plans.

So, if you’re looking for peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, Sime Darby Auto Selection is the one-stop solution you’ve been looking for. To check out what’s in stock, point your browser to Sime Darby Auto Selection’s website, where you’ll also be able to seek assistance from a team of experts to help you find your next car.