In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 September 2021 12:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

Finding the right window film for your car could be tricky and confusing, what with the bewildering array that is available for sale. Great news, however, as you can now bring your search for cooler interiors to the V-Kool window film range thanks to NVK Interior, who are running attractive promotions in line with Malaysia Day celebrations.

Here, NVK Interior is offering up to 35% off* standard pricing on eligible products in the V-Kool range, and mystery gifts await the lucky customers as well.

During this time of working towards containing the pandemic, every bit of financial easing helps; in appreciation of frontliners who have been working endlessly to the people’s benefit, frontliners will be eligible for a 20% discount* on window film packages.

Click to enlarge

NVK Interior has also expanded the range of available V-Kool products to suit an even wider range of budgets and applications for even more customers to enjoy. Plenty of deals are on offer, too; buy a V-Kool Serendipity Series package and receive a vehicle coating package worth RM3,100*.

Meanwhile from the Combination Series, customers can get 25% off* the normal price for the complete installation of the Solar Cool Premier window film. Or, if you’ve just replaced your windscreen and you now need replacement film, get the Solar Cool Premier film from the Combination Series for just RM1,000*!

Alternatively, get 20% off* the normal price for the complete installation of V-Kool REM packages, and you’ll also get a free mystery gift! Meanwhile from the Conventional Series range, purchase the EZTint Premier film, and you’ll get your car interior cleaned, compliments of NVK Interior.

Click to enlarge

Last but not least, if the window film on your car has peeled, started bubbling or is otherwise defective, strip the old film and get it replaced with a V-Kool product from a selected range for 20% off* the normal retail price.

Heat protection is an especially good idea in our climate with year-round sunlight, isn’t it? Make sure to schedule a Heat Demonstration, free of charge, to see what V-Kool products can do to protect you and the interior of your car. From here, you will be able to decide which V-Kool film is right for you, with the assistance of the team at NVK Interior who can help you understand the different kinds of window films available.

Find out more about the Malaysia Day promotions for V-Kool products, here, or visit the official V-Kool Malaysia Facebook page for more information. Alternatively, get in touch and talk to a V-Kool representative on the phone at +6011 3697 3126, or via WhatsApp, here.

*Terms and conditions apply.