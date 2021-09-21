In Cars, International News, MG / By Matthew H Tong / 21 September 2021 4:00 pm / 1 comment

MG Motor has officially launched the new ZS B-segment SUV in Indonesia. Three trims are available, starting with the entry-level Activate (269.8 million Rupiah; RM79k), Ignite (289.8 million Rupiah; RM85k) and Magnify (309.8 million Rupiah; RM91k).

All three share the same 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. It’s a DOHC, multi-point injection mill that produces 114 PS at 6,000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a CVT with eight virtual ratios. Three drive modes are available as well – Urban, Normal and Dynamic.

Standard features include projector LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED combination tail lights, power folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and a rear spoiler. The lower two variants ride on 16-inch wheels, whereas the top variant gets 17-inch Tomahawk wheels instead. All three feature a MacPherson strut front suspension and rear torsion beam, though all four corners get disc brakes.

Inside, the Ignite and Magnify get the fancier brown and black leather upholstery (black fabric for the base model), though the latter is the only variant to get power adjustable seats. A leather-wrapped steering wheel is standard, as are things like soft-touch plastics for key touch points, digital single-zone climate control (with PM 2.5 filtration), push-start button and electronic parking brake switch.

All three variants also get seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display as standard, complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. The base model gets four speakers and four USB ports in total, whereas the more expensive duo get six speakers and five USB charging ports.

For safety, the MG ZS is off to a good start, achieving the full five stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash safety test. It performed well despite having a minimum of two airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and a seatbelt reminder system. Other safety features include electronic brake assist, curve brake control, hill start assist system, Isofix child seat anchoring points, and five three-point seat belts.

The airbag count rises to four for the mid-spec Ignite, and six for the Magnify. The top variant also gets 360-degree surround view camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and automatic headlights. No advanced driver assist systems are available, though it’s worth noting that the top two variants get passive cruise control.

Customers have four colours exterior to choose from – “Artic” White, Scarlet Red, Black Knight and Silver Metallic. Each purchase comes with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty programme.