In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 September 2021 4:23 pm / Comments are Disabled

With the country starting to open up again, there’s now a reason to return to the open road. Amp up the exhilaration of the drive with the performance, technology and style of the Volkswagen Passat Elegance and R-Line, readily available with attractive online offers!

These accomplished sedans come with no waiting period, as all models are fully stocked at dealerships. This means you will be able to take advantage of the 0% sales and service tax (SST) without having to worry if your car will be registered in time. Speaking of which, the sales tax rebate is only offered until December 31, so you better hurry!

And that’s not all – the Passat Elegance is also offered with one year of complimentary insurance and additional savings of up to RM6,500, while the Passat R-Line comes with one year of free petrol and an additional RM5,500 discount. Best of all, if you book your car online on the Volkswagen eShowroom, you’ll be able to enjoy an exclusive RM3,500 rebate for both models.

That’s before you consider all the great features the Passat Elegance and R-Line have to offer, starting with the 2.0TSI turbocharged engine and the new and improved seven-speed wet-clutch Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG). This delivers an impressive output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque, plus a combined fuel consumption of only 6.5 litres per 100 km.

Advanced technologies include the Discover Pro 9.2-inch touchscreen navigation and infotainment system, AppConnect with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto functionality, powered seats with 12-way (Passat Elegance) or 14-way (Passat R-Line) adjustment, memory and electric lumbar support and a 30-colour ambient lighting system.

The Passat Elegance and R-Line also provide additional protection thanks to Side Assist with blind spot monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These go on top of other safety systems that include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), Hill-hold Control, Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and Proactive Passenger Protection System.

And if it’s style and sportiness you’re after, look no further than the Passat R-Line. Inspired by the high-performance Volkswagen R models, it features new front and rear bumpers, exclusive R-Line side badges and 19-inch Verona alloy wheels.

On the inside, you get Nappa carbon-style black leather seats, R-Line steering wheel and aluminium sports pedals and a black headliner. It’s not the looks that get an upgrade, either – Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and Driving Mode Selection allows you to customise the engine, transmission and suspension to suit any driving style.

It all sounds like an irresistible package, doesn’t it? So head on over to your nearest authorised Volkswagen dealership or the Volkswagen eShowroom and experience the Volkswagen Passat Elegance and R-Line today! All Volkswagen showrooms are now open in strict adherence to government guidelines and the company’s #SafeHands measures. As an added safety precaution, only fully-vaccinated sales consultants will serve customers.

Test drives are also available for fully-vaccinated individuals in showrooms located in states that are in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).