Time is precious and spending more of it than necessary takes you away from other things you could be doing. This is certainly true when it comes to getting your car serviced, as many would prefer the job to be done quickly so they can get on with their day.

Auto Bavaria understands that its customers want a quick service solution, which is why it launched the first-of-its-kind BMW & MINI Service Fast Lane Centre in Malaysia earlier in April. The dedicated outlet is located along Jalan Sungai Pinang in George Town, Penang and provides owners with a quality range of services and repairs, carried out by trained technicians in the shortest possible time.

If you own a BMW or MINI and want to try out this accelerated service experience for yourself, Auto Bavaria is inviting you to pay a visit. For a limited time from October 1-15, 2021, you’ll be offered a complimentary 72-point vehicle inspection as well as Auto Bavaria merchandise (while stocks last).

Be it regular vehicle maintenance, wear and tear repairs, tyre replacement, cosmetic repairs or more, the BMW & MINI Service Fast Lane Centre is set up in order to enable better efficiency and time optimisation so you can get back on the road quicker.

With a built-up area of 30,000 square feet, the BMW & MINI Service Fast Lane Centre features six service bays and two reception at the counter (RATC) bays, all properly equipped and stocked with genuine parts to ensure your pride and joy gets the best treatment. At the same time, you’ll get to enjoy the comforts of a fully air-conditioned and equipped premium customer lounge, but only briefly, since you won’t be waiting for too long.

For more information on the BMW & MINI Service Fast Lane Centre or to make a booking, head on over to Auto Bavaria’s website or ring up 04-2932 888. The facility is open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, from 8am to 12.30pm on Saturday, but is closed on Sundays and public holidays.