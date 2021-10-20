In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 October 2021 12:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

As any car owner will tell you, servicing and maintaining a vehicle is rarely a pleasant experience. Spending at least upwards of an hour at a workshop is nobody’s idea of fun, especially if you have things to do and places to be. You also have the hassle of having to haggle for the best price, and if you’re not well-versed in your knowledge of cars, unscrupulous mechanics may also take advantage of you to make a quick buck.

Now, you can say goodbye to all of that. GoCar, a one-stop mobility service provider, is expanding its range of offerings with GoCar Garage, designed to make car maintenance easy, convenient, affordable and transparent. With GoCar Garage, you can get your car picked up, serviced and dropped off at a place that is convenient to you, right from the GoCar app!

Need your car serviced quickly? GoCar Garage’s Pit Stop Express Service is guaranteed to take just 45 minutes from start to finish, so you can be back on the road in no time. There are three packages available depending if your car requires mineral, semi-synthetic or fully-synthetic engine oil, and best of all, they come in fixed prices of RM98, RM128 and RM198 respectively – no more haggling needed.

All Pit Stop packages include an engine oil, filter and drain washer change, plus labour, a free car wash and free basic sanitation for peace of mind. GoCar Garage can also handle battery inspection and replacement, tyre services, air-conditioning repair and maintenance, brake repair and maintenance, engine cooling system maintenance and replacement, electrical diagnosis and even body and paint repairs.

And don’t worry about getting any surprise unapproved charges – all quotations will need to be approved by you before GoCar Garage can proceed with any service or maintenance on your car. And when the job is done, you can simply make your payment directly via the GoCar mobile app.

So whatever your automotive-related pickle is, chances are, GoCar Garage can solve it. And if you ever need to get around while your car is being serviced or repaired, don’t sweat it – you get two hours of GoCar car sharing usage absolutely free.

Thanks to the GoLadies service campaign, you can even service your car for free! Simply enter the promo code “PITSTOP1” from October 21 to November 30* and you’ll get a complimentary Pit Stop Service** with Total mineral engine oil. You can also upgrade to Shell semi-synthetic oil for only RM30 using the promo code “PITSTOP2” and Total fully-synthetic oil for only RM100 using the code “PITSTOP3”. What’s more, your car can be picked up and delivered for free via GoValet*** throughout the promotional period.

So what are you waiting for? Get onto the GoCar app and book a GoCar Garage service today! You can download the app for both iOS and Android devices here. GoCar Garage is currently servicing Klang Valley and will be launched in other locations soon. Visit the official website to find out more about the GoLadies service campaign.

*Service period is from October 21 until December 31, 2021

**Limited to the first 300 women

***GoValet delivery service is limited to selected locations.