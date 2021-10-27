In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 October 2021 11:23 am / Comments are Disabled

With interstate travel once again a possibility thanks to precautions and vaccination campaigns, great news beckons for those who find freedom in travel. If you are planning to rack up some mileage without having to prepare your own vehicle for the journey, SOCAR is now offering RM150 off bookings – handy for road trips.

To take advantage of this offer, make a booking* for a duration of at least two days and use the promo code CUTI150, which is valid from now until November 14, 2021. Best of all, there is no limit on the number of times you can use this promo code, which means you’ll get to enjoy the discount for as many times as you like during the promotional period.

Bags packed and your SOCAR ride in hand, you can have your fill of Peninsular Malaysia and all it has to offer, from the relaxed, beachy vibe of Terengganu and its nearby Pulau Perhentian and Pulau Kapas, the array of culinary delights in Penang and Melaka as well as many historical sites in between.

In addition to the regions presently covered by SOCAR services, the SOCAR-2-YOU vehicle delivery service has been expanded to reach Cyberjaya, Putrajaya, Bangi, Shah Alam, Kota Kemuning, Setia Alam and Klang, while coverage in Penang now includes Gelugor, Tanjung Tokong, Jelutong and Air Itam. In Johor, SOCAR’s reach now extends to Johor Jaya and Pasir Gudang.

For those who aren’t located close to a SOCAR vehicle rental location, fear not, for the SOCAR-2-YOU service will bring the convenience of mobility to where you are, complete with contactless procedures and hygiene measures. This service has also been introduced to Ipoh and Melaka for the first time.

Ready to take to the road, and to soak in more of our country once again? Click here to find out more, where you can choose from a fleet of over 2,000 cars across 36 models and make your bookings with SOCAR for your long-awaited travels!

*valid for vehicle bookings not including BMW and MINI models