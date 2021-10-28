In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 October 2021 1:28 pm / Comments are Disabled

It feels good to regain most of our freedoms once again, doesn’t it? The liberty to travel means road trips are now back on the cards. For those of you shopping for a new ride to accommodate the whole troop, Volkswagen is offering great savings on the Tiguan Allspace Highline.

Normally priced at RM165,030.75 on-the-road without insurance, the Tiguan Allspace Highline is now being offered with a RM3,500 online rebate, as well as an additional RM2,000 saving on top of the zero-rated sales tax that is applicable until the end of the year.

Highline trim means that the Tiguan is specified with the 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 150 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm. Outputs are sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG).

The Tiguan Allspace Highline rolls on 18-inch “Nizza” alloy wheels shod in 235/55 tyres, while standard exterior kit includes electrically folding and adjustable exterior mirrors, LED headlamps with dynamic range control, LED 3D-effect tail lamps, silver contrast mirror housings and chrome roof rails.

Inside, you’ll get a 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, three-zone Climatronic air-conditioning, electrically opening and closing tail gate, Park Distance Control sensors front and rear, rear view camera, engine start-stop button with keyless entry, and Vienna leather seat upholstery.

Enjoy making the most of connectivity whilst on the move? The Tiguan Allspace Highline gets wired Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay to connect devices of both Android and Apple iOS origin, in addition to Bluetooth connectivity. Its head unit is an eight-inch radio touchscreen with voice control, and USB-C charging sockets join a trio of standard USB outlets.

Of course, you’ll get the packaging flexibility that comes with being a seven-seater that is the Tiguan Allspace. Go from 230 litres of luggage capacity with all seven seats in place, or up to 1,775 litres with the second and third rows folded, or use any number of seats in between.

Safety is paramount, especially when making full use of accommodations in the Tiguan Allspace. Standard equipment includes a driver alert system, traction control with electronic differential lock, electronic stability control, ABS with brake assist, engine drag torque control, multi-collision brake system, Isofix child seat anchors and six airbags – two each at the front, front side, and curtain positions.

If you’re raring to go and make your purchase of the Tiguan Allspace Highline, there’s even better news – you won’t even have to wait for your ride to arrive, as stock is readily available at all Volkswagen dealerships. Keen to check it out beforehand? Head over to the Volkswagen eShowroom here, where you’ll find the RM3,500 online rebate with the additional RM2,000 savings, or click here to find out more.