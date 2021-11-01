In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 November 2021 11:22 am / Comments are Disabled

Planning an oil change for your vehicle? Well, how does free motor oil for your fourth (or fifth) service sound to you? Chevron Malaysia is offering motorists an exclusive offer in its Jom Service with Havoline campaign. Until June 30 next year, customers who service their vehicle at any Havoline branded workshop or autoPro facility using a 4L pack of Havoline engine lubricant stand to be rewarded in a buy-3-free-1 or buy-4-free-1 promo.

In the buy-3-free-1 campaign, all you need to do is perform three continuous car service with a 4L pack of Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic LE SAE 5W-40 or Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic ECO 5 SAE 5W-30 each time, and you’ll get a free engine oil of the same product for your fourth service.

For the buy-4-free-1 promo, perform four consecutive car service with either a 4L pack of Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic ECO 5 SAE 0W-20, Havoline Synthetic Blend SAE 10W-40 or Havoline Synthetic Blend SAE 5W-30, and you’ll get a 4L pack of the same product for your fifth service.

To qualify for the offer, all you need to do after purchasing the Havoline product is visit the brand’s official Facebook page, register your particulars in the e-form, attach the product purchase receipt and submit your details.

This exclusive offer is only available at Havoline autoPro and Havoline branded workshops.