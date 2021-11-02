In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 2 November 2021 5:08 pm / 0 comments

Hap Seng Star has launched a new online store in Malaysia that specialises in official Mercedes-Benz merchandise. With a vast catalogue of products on offer, there’s something for everyone, from current Mercedes-Benz owners to the brand’s fans of all ages.

The online store features an easy-to-navigate layout, with products divided into categories so you can find what you’re looking for quicker. Available items include a wide range of apparel like classic and polo T-shirts, which can be paired with various caps and watches.

There are also plenty of accessories to choose from, including keyrings, bags, luggage, cufflinks, sunglasses and pens, just to name a few. For those that have an affinity for model cars, the online store has scaled versions of classic and modern cars, along with a battery-powered ride-on AMG GT S for kids.

Direct your browser to Hap Seng Star’s online Mercedes-Benz merchandise store to find out exactly what’s available from the comfort of your home. For greater convenience, there’s an easy online payment system with direct shipping right to your door step. You’ll also enjoy free shipping for orders of at least RM300 when you use the voucher code “FREESHIPPING.”