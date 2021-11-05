In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2021 4:56 pm / Comments are Disabled

With activities in the country having just about resumed in full, what better way to sustain that regained sense of forward momentum than with a final push through to the end of the year with a new car? Wheelcorp Premium will be hosting a year-end fiesta for the final quarter of this year, with attractive deals on offer.

Taking place at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam on November 13-14 from 10am to 6pm, there will be attractive interest rates for financing, starting as low as 0.68% as well as rebates of up to RM70,000 for purchases of a BMW vehicle. If you are looking at something from MINI, it gets even better – interest rates are as low as 0% when you buy from the trendy British brand.

In addition to the sales tax exemption currently in effect, now is as good a time as any to make your vehicle purchases as Wheelcorp Premium will be offering high trade-in values for your current vehicles, too, for those who are planning to switch from their existing ride to a BMW or a MINI.

To further sweeten the deal for customers of new MINI vehicles, you’ll be in the lucky draw to win a host of attractive prizes. Appreciate the latest in electronics? The grand prize from this lucky draw is an iPhone 13 Pro 256GB. Also part of the lucky draw prize pool is a Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Bluetooth speaker, which offers both 360-degree audio and a sleek aesthetic to go with your home.

Enjoy the finer things in life? To go with your purchase of a MINI from Wheelcorp Premium, there is also a staycation to be won – the winning customer will receive a two-day, one-night stay at a five-star resort or hotel of the customer’s choice, such as the Villa Samadhi Resort, EQ Hotel, W Hotel and St. Regis Hotel.

It all sounds like a great set of deals, doesn’t it? Contact Wheelcorp Premium here to find out more – you may just find the keys to your very own BMW and MINI in hand in the near future.