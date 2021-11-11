In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2021 11:10 am / Comments are Disabled

With a host of exclusive offers from a wide range of brands including BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI, Motorrad and Volvo, the Sime Darby Motors City Grand Finale happening this weekend promises a multitude of deals.

Enjoy exceptional rebates, high trade-in values, and attractive ownership packages on a wide range of vehicles, including premium quality pre-owned vehicles by Sime Darby Auto Selection. There has never been a better time to purchase that new ride that you’ve been dreaming of than now.

On top of the offers, you’ll also be able to benefit from sales tax exemptions savings, with up to 100% sales tax exemption when buying a locally-assembled vehicle or up to 50% sales tax exemption when purchasing selected fully-imported vehicles.

You can also look forward to discovering a host of special offers on lifestyle merchandise from participating brands at the event. Visit the largest technologically-advanced automotive complex in Southeast Asia at Ara Damansara this November 12 to 14 to find that sweet deal. Be sure to call your preferred flagship store to schedule an appointment in advance. You can contact the brands at the following numbers:

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

Volvo – Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

Alternatively, click here to find out more about your preferred car brand available from Sime Darby Motors.