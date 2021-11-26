In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 November 2021 6:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Congratulations, you made it to the end of the year! There has been no shortage of challenges, but you have managed to face them, and now is the time that you reward yourself. Nothing else says success quite like a new BMW, and Millennium Welt is sweetening the deal with its year-end sales campaign.

For a limited time, you will be able to take advantage of fantastic offers on your favourite BMW models. And to make sure you are enjoying Sheer Driving Pleasure to the fullest, you will also receive a complimentary two-day, one-night stay at a five-star hotel in one of five locations in Peninsular Malaysia, if you purchase your BMW from now until December 31, 2021.

That is not all, as you will get the chance to double your joy by being entered into a lucky draw, taking place during the launch of Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North. You will be in the running to win the grand prize of a BMW G 310 R (three units, one for each Millennium Welt outlet), so do not miss out.

What are you waiting for? Visit BMW Millennium Welt in Seremban, Batu Pahat and Kuantan and enjoy these amazing prizes when you drive home in your dream BMW today! For more details, visit the official Millennium Welt Facebook page.